TCA: CBS Renews 'Under the Dome' for Summer 2014

Los Angeles -- CBS has renewed its summer drama Under the Dome for a second season to premiere in summer

2014, the network announced at the TCA press tour on Monday.

Season two will again consist of 13 episodes, with Stephen

King (who wrote the novel on which the series is based) to pen the premiere

episode.

"We're excited to tell more stories about the mystery of the

dome and the secrets in Chester's Mill, and are thrilled to have the master storyteller

himself, Stephen King, tell the first one of next season," said CBS

Entertainment president Nina Tassler in a statement.

Under

the Dome is

averaging a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 13.84 million viewers on Mondays at 10 p.m., in addiiton to viewing on DVR, video-on-demand and Amazon Prime Instant Video.

Though the season two pick-up does not yet include a renewal of the Amazon

streaming deal, CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves said, "We expect to hopefully

continue with them in the future."