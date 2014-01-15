TCA: CBS Renews Entire Daytime Lineup

Complete Coverage: Winter Press Tour 2014

Pasadena -- CBS has renewed its entire daytime lineup for 2014-15, CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler said during the network's presentation during the TCA winter press tour Wednesday.

The announcement keeps CBS' daytime lineup -- which includes soaps The Bold and the Beautiful and TheYoung and the Restless, game shows The Price is Right and Lets Make a Deal and talk show The Talk -- intact for at least one more season.

Young and Restless received a multi-year pickup through 2017, while the other four were just one-year renewals.

CBS also announced that its Steven Spielberg-produced drama Extant will premiere Wednesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. and Under the Dome will return for its second season Monday, June 30 at 10 p.m.

(Photo: Lisette M. Azar/CBS)