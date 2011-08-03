TCA: CBS News' Fager: Payments Are Off The Table

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

The CBS Corporation may be enjoying some good times financially, but don't expect to get any of that cash from CBS News if you are hawking a story.

CBS News chairman and 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager said Wednesday the network absolutely will not pay so-called "license fees" for photos or video that often comes with an interview surrounding sought-after news stories or people.

"I think it's a terrible practice," he told television critics at a Beverly Hills confab. "For our organization, it goes against what we believe in."

He also seemed to acknowledge that others in the industry may have entertained the practice.

"We won't do it," he said. "I'm against it for our organization. If other people want to do it, fine."