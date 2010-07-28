TCA: CBS Announces Details for Reality Show Premieres

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2010

The Survivor franchise will move back to the time slot where it first premiered in the summer of 2000, with the latest installment, Survivor Nicaragua, debuting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, CBS announced at the Television Critcs Association summer press tour Tuesday. Survivor: Nicaragua will feature 20 castaways divided into two tribes along age lines - the young (30 and under) vs. the old (over 40).

The network also announced four executives to be featured in the second season of Undercover Boss. Executives from NASCAR, DirecTV, Great Wolf Resorts and Chiquita will go incognito for an unfiltered look at their companies. The new season premieres Sept. 26 at 10 p.m., before moving to its regular timeslot on Sundays at 9 p.m. the following week.

"We're thrilled with this season's new batch of bosses," said Stephen Lambert, creator/executive producer of Undercover Boss, in a statement. "The companies are some of the best known brands in corporate America, and clearly -- with the likes of NASCAR, Chiquita, DirecTV and Great Wolf Resorts -- we've got an interesting blend of industries."