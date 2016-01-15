TCA: Carter — ‘Waiting for Fox to Say We Want More’ ‘X-Files’

Complete Coverage TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Fox’s limited series reboot of The X-Files could return, but the creator and stars stopped short of saying anything definitive.

“I’m waiting for Fox to say we want more of these,” said series creator and executive producer Chris Carter Friday during Fox's TCA Winter Press Tour session on the prospect of doing more than six episodes.

During an exec session later in the day, Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO Gary Newman said they were also open to the idea if schedules can be worked out.

Carter, who was joined on stage by stars Joel McHale, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, told critics that the television reboot “came out of the blue.” He had written a third movie but had not thought about TV, explaining that for the new series his wife thought he should go in a new direction.

The creator also said there are no spinoffs in the works.

“It’s still surreal to me that I’m sitting up here, for me, 24 years later…It is weird to be sitting up here talking about this,” said Carter.

Other highlights from the panel included:

—McHale was asked about his relationship with the original series, “I had never heard of it,” he joked. ”This is like winning an auction where you get to be on The X-Files.”

—Duchovny and Anderson said that it took a while for them to embrace the fact that they would be typecast as Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. “It took a while to recognize it as the gift that it is and that is why we’re back now,” said Duchovny.

—Carter addressed how different the world is now as opposed to the 1990s when the original series was set. “We’re living in a time now when there’s a tremendous amount of distrust…so this is a really interesting time to be telling X-Files stories,” he said.