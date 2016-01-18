TCA: Buress on That Cosby Joke: ‘Weird’ That Fallout Happened Like That

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Hannibal Buress fielded a question Sunday about a Bill Cosby rapist joke, which resurfaced allegations of sexual assault against Cosby.

“I do a lot of other sh*t,” said Buress of his notoriety for the October 2014 riff. “It’s just that."

“And also it’s weird that that happened like that because I was calling a bunch of other comedians rapists and that was the only one people took seriously,” he said.

Since Buress’ joke — a video of which went viral — more than 40 women have come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault. Last month, the fallen comedian was charged with aggravated sexual assault in relation to one case.

The material has not defined Buress' career.

“I’ve been working for a while and I continue to work…That’s just one joke that kind of people took and rally ran with it," he said.

Fellow panelist and comic Patton Oswalt added: “I can speak for the comedy community. Hannibal was doing fine without that. He’d be sitting here now if that had not happened."