TCA: ‘Breaking Bad' Wins Program of the Year
Los Angeles -- A week before it bows its final season, AMC's Breaking Bad was honored as program of
the year at the 29th Annual TCA Awards on Saturday night.
Other programs receiving nods at the annual ceremony hosted
by the Television Critics Association were FX's The Americans, which won for outstanding new program, HBO's Game of Thrones, which was honored for
outstanding achievement in drama, and CBS' The
Big Bang Theory and NBC's Parks and
Recreation, which tied for the award for outstanding achievement in comedy.
HBO's Liberace biopic Behind
the Candelabra won the movies, miniseries and specials category while ABC's
Shark Tank won for reality
programming and ABC Family's since-canceled Bunheads
was honored for the award in youth programming.
PBS' Ken Burns documentary The Central Park Five took the prize for news and information while
top acting honors went to Tatiana Maslany for BBC America's Orphan Black and Louis C.K. of FX's Louie (who won for the second
consecutive year).
Veteran ABC newswoman Barbara Walters, who will retire at
the end of next season, won the career achievement award and the 1970s CBS
sitcom All in the Family was honored
with the Heritage Award.
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, stars of Comedy
Central's Key & Peele, hosted the
invitation-only event held at the Beverly Hilton in conjunction with the TCA
summer press tour.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.