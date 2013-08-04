TCA: ‘Breaking Bad' Wins Program of the Year

Los Angeles -- A week before it bows its final season, AMC's Breaking Bad was honored as program of

the year at the 29th Annual TCA Awards on Saturday night.

Other programs receiving nods at the annual ceremony hosted

by the Television Critics Association were FX's The Americans, which won for outstanding new program, HBO's Game of Thrones, which was honored for

outstanding achievement in drama, and CBS' The

Big Bang Theory and NBC's Parks and

Recreation, which tied for the award for outstanding achievement in comedy.

HBO's Liberace biopic Behind

the Candelabra won the movies, miniseries and specials category while ABC's

Shark Tank won for reality

programming and ABC Family's since-canceled Bunheads

was honored for the award in youth programming.

PBS' Ken Burns documentary The Central Park Five took the prize for news and information while

top acting honors went to Tatiana Maslany for BBC America's Orphan Black and Louis C.K. of FX's Louie (who won for the second

consecutive year).

Veteran ABC newswoman Barbara Walters, who will retire at

the end of next season, won the career achievement award and the 1970s CBS

sitcom All in the Family was honored

with the Heritage Award.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, stars of Comedy

Central's Key & Peele, hosted the

invitation-only event held at the Beverly Hilton in conjunction with the TCA

summer press tour.