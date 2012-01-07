TCA: Bravo Orders Talk Show with Kathy Griffin

Pasadena, Calif. -- Bravo has greenlit a one-hour weekly

talk show hosted by Kathy Griffin. Kathy,

which will premiere this spring, will have Griffin ranting on the weeks

headlines and tabloid gossip as well as stand-up routines, celebrity interviews

and taped segments.

The network has also renewed Pregnant in Heels, The

Millionaire Matchmaker and Million

Dollar Listing LA for new seasons.

Bravo also said culinary experts Curtis Stone and Cat Cora

will host Around the World in 80 Plates,

which follows 12 chefs competing in a culinary race across 10 countries and 44

days.

Around the World and Kathy

along with other new series Interior

Therapy with Jeff Lewis, Shahs of

Sunset, Love Broker, Million Dollar Listing New York and Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding are part

of Bravo's 25 percent expansion of its programming slate for 2012.