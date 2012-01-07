TCA: Bravo Orders Talk Show with Kathy Griffin
Pasadena, Calif. -- Bravo has greenlit a one-hour weekly
talk show hosted by Kathy Griffin. Kathy,
which will premiere this spring, will have Griffin ranting on the weeks
headlines and tabloid gossip as well as stand-up routines, celebrity interviews
and taped segments.
The network has also renewed Pregnant in Heels, The
Millionaire Matchmaker and Million
Dollar Listing LA for new seasons.
Bravo also said culinary experts Curtis Stone and Cat Cora
will host Around the World in 80 Plates,
which follows 12 chefs competing in a culinary race across 10 countries and 44
days.
Around the World and Kathy
along with other new series Interior
Therapy with Jeff Lewis, Shahs of
Sunset, Love Broker, Million Dollar Listing New York and Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding are part
of Bravo's 25 percent expansion of its programming slate for 2012.
