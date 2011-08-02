TCA: Bravo Announces Three New Series
Bravo Media
announced Tuesday morning that it is adding three new original series to its
lineup.
Around the
World in 80 Plates, Paint the Town and Newlyweds: The First Year (all
working titles) will find their way onto Bravo's schedule.
Around the
World in 80 Plates is a competition-based series that has chefs competing in
different restaurants around the globe. Paint the Town follows six young
women as they attempt to make it in the New York art world. Newlyweds:
The First Year will follow six newly-married couples as they embark on
their first year of marriage.
The network will
be airing a special, Thicker than Water: The Marinos, which will center
around a close-knit, multi-generational New Jersey family, on Aug. 21 at 11 p.m.
"Bravo's continued
success is driven by our commitment to create original series that share an
unfiltered and unique look inside our 'Passion Groups' of Food, Fashion, Beauty,
Design and Pop Culture, all while uncovering memorable characters in the
process," stated Shari Levine, SVP, production, Bravo Media.
Bravo also
announced the renewal of three of its series: The Real Housewives of Orange
County, Top Chef Masters and Million Dollar Listing
LA.
