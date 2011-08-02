TCA: Bravo Announces Three New Series

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

Bravo Media

announced Tuesday morning that it is adding three new original series to its

lineup.

Around the

World in 80 Plates, Paint the Town and Newlyweds: The First Year (all

working titles) will find their way onto Bravo's schedule.

Around the

World in 80 Plates is a competition-based series that has chefs competing in

different restaurants around the globe. Paint the Town follows six young

women as they attempt to make it in the New York art world. Newlyweds:

The First Year will follow six newly-married couples as they embark on

their first year of marriage.

The network will

be airing a special, Thicker than Water: The Marinos, which will center

around a close-knit, multi-generational New Jersey family, on Aug. 21 at 11 p.m.

"Bravo's continued

success is driven by our commitment to create original series that share an

unfiltered and unique look inside our 'Passion Groups' of Food, Fashion, Beauty,

Design and Pop Culture, all while uncovering memorable characters in the

process," stated Shari Levine, SVP, production, Bravo Media.

Bravo also

announced the renewal of three of its series: The Real Housewives of Orange

County, Top Chef Masters and Million Dollar Listing

LA.