TCA: Bravo Announces 2011 Premiere Dates, Renewals

Bravo announced several premiere dates and series renewals Thursday at the TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour.



The Real Housewives of New York will return Feb. 15 at 10 p.m., season four of Million Dollar Listing comes back Feb. 3 at 9 p.m and the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will air Mar. 6 at 10 p.m. The newly-titled Bethenny Ever After will return for a second season Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen will return on new nights, Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 p.m., though no premiere date has been announced yet.

Additionally, the network announced that casting is slated to begin on the ninth season of Top Chef and that Top Chef Masters will return later this year for a third season with host Curtis Stone.

Coming off its fourth season finale Jan. 11, The Millionaire Matchmaker has been greenlit for a fifth season. Bravo also confirmed new season orders for The Rachel Zoe Project, Flipping Out and Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, for their fourth, fifth and second seasons, respectively.



Platinum Hit with Kara DioGuardi (formerly Hitmakers) will debut in Summer 2011 and Rocco's Dinner Party will air later this year, the network said. New series Million Dollar Decorators and Pregnant in Heels will premiere in April.

"Bravo continues to expand the hours of original programming, bringing viewers even more outsized hits that embrace pop culture and showcase big name talent such as Rocco DiSpirito, Jewel, Kara DioGuardi, and our newest 'Bravolebrity' Curtis Stone," President of Bravo Media Frances Berwick said. "We are known for evolving projects into cultural touchstones and we look forward to continuing that with our upcoming slate of creative new series."