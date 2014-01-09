TCA: BET Tops NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

Pasadena—BET drew 19 NAACP Image Awards nominations to lead all cable and broadcast TV networks, the civil rights organization and TV One announced Wednesday.

TV One, which will televise live the Feb. 22 NAACP Image Awards telecast, presented the nominations during a star-studded session in its Television Critics Association Winter tour session here. The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields on television, music, literature and film.

CBS drew 16 nominations, while ABC and HBO garnered 15 and 13 nominations respectively.

BET drew multiple nominations in several categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series where the network’s The Game and Real Husbands of Hollywood will contend against Showtime’s House Of Lies, ABC’s Modern Family and TV Land’s The Soul Man.

