TCA: BET Renews ‘Being Mary Jane’

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

BET has renewed its drama series Being Mary Jane for a fourth season, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Series star Gabrielle Union and BET president of programming Stephen Hill announced the renewal during BET’s morning TCA panel session.

The series, which follows the complicated life of a female journalist, ended its third season on a high note, generating 1.7 million viewers for its Dec. 15 finale.

