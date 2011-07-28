TCA: BBCA Orders First Original Scripted Series, 'Copper'

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

BBC America has ordered its first original scripted series, Copper, into production, the network announced Thursday during the TCA summer press tour.

Set

in the Five Points Irish neighborhood of 1860s New York, Copper centers

a young Irish cop who has to navigate the various immigrant

communities. The series was co-created by Tom Fontana (OZ, Homicide: Life on the Street, St. Elsewhere) and Will Rokos (Monster's Ball, Southland). Barry Levinson will serve as executive producer.

"Copper

is a great fit for BBC America, capturing the early American

multicultural experience in provocative, ground-breaking fashion," said

Perry Simon, GM, BBCA. "In the spirit of great BBC drama it's brimming

with fascinating and complex characters giving us the opportunity to

cast the best actors from both sides of the Atlantic."

Glen Salzman, CEO of Cineflex, which is producing the series, commented: "BBC America is the ideal home for Copper in the U.S."

The 10-episode first season is expected to premiere in summer 2012.