TCA: BBC America Orders ‘Doctor Who’ Spinoff

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Calling all Whovians.

BBC America announced Doctor Who spinoff Class Friday, during the TCA winter press tour.

The net also revealed six-part thriller Prey and concert special Adele: Live in London.

“With each of these shows we aim to cut through the noise and provide the innovation and originality our fans have come to love and celebrate,” said Sarah Barnett, president BBC America. “We’re excited about a fresh twist on the Doctor Who universe, an unconventional take on the crime drama that keeps you guessing at every turn, and an audience with the fabulous Adele.”

Class comes from writer Patrick Ness and is coproduced by BBC America with Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat and Brian Minchin executive producing. The companion series will premiere in 2016.

Prey is created and written by Chris Lunt. The drama, which will premiere Feb. 25, is produced by Tom Sherry and executive produced by Nicola Shindler, founder of Red Production.

Adele: Live in London will premiere on Feb. 14. The special, which originally aired on BBC One as Adele at the BBC, is executive produced by Guy Freeman for BBC Events.