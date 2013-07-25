TCA: BBC America to Debut ‘Doctor Who' Special In November

Complete Coverage: 2013 TCA Summer Press Tour

BBC America will celebrate the 50th anniversary of sci-fi series Doctor Who with a special premiering Nov. 23, the network said during its Television Critics Association tour presentation Thursday.

The network in November will also debut a movie revolving around the origin of the iconic series, An Adventure In Space and Time, said Perry Simon, general manager of BBC America.

The Doctor Who special will feature the current Doctor Who Matt Smith (How To Catch A Monster) and Jenna Coleman (Dancing On The Edge) as well as former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Billie Piper, said network officials.

The network also announced it will premiere this November Atlantis, a 13-part series that will be based on the mythical lost city.