TCA: BBC America to Co-Produce 'The Musketeers'
Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012
Los Angeles -- BBC America will co-produce The Musketeers with BBC One, a new drama
series based on the classic Alexandre Dumas novel, network GM Perry Simon announced
at the TCA press tour here Wednesday.
Adrian Hodges (My Week
with Marilyn) will pen The Musketeers
adaptation, which will tell the story of a band of soldiers assigned to protect
their king and country in the original 17th century setting,
The series will premiere 10 hour-long episodes in 2014,
which will air in the U.S. on BBC America's "Dramaville" programming block.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.