TCA: BBC America to Co-Produce 'The Musketeers'

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- BBC America will co-produce The Musketeers with BBC One, a new drama

series based on the classic Alexandre Dumas novel, network GM Perry Simon announced

at the TCA press tour here Wednesday.

Adrian Hodges (My Week

with Marilyn) will pen The Musketeers

adaptation, which will tell the story of a band of soldiers assigned to protect

their king and country in the original 17th century setting,

The series will premiere 10 hour-long episodes in 2014,

which will air in the U.S. on BBC America's "Dramaville" programming block.