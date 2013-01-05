TCA: BBC America Acquires ‘Broadchurch'
Pasadena, Calif. -- BBC America has acquired the
eight-episode drama Broadchurch to
premiere as part of its "Dramaville" block in 2013, the network announced
Saturday at the 2013 Television Critics' Association winter press tour.
Starring David Tenant, Olivia Colman, Vicky McClure and
Arthur Darvill, Broadchurch explores
what happens to a small British seaside community that becomes the focus of a
major murder investigation.
The series, from Kudos Film and Television, is written and
created by Chris Chibnall (Torchwood, law
& Order: UK, Doctor Who) with Richard Stokes serving as producer and
Jane Featherstone and Chibnall executive producing.
Other shows in BBC America's "Dramaville" block include The Hour, Luther and the upcoming Ripper Street and Spies of Warsaw.
