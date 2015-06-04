TCA Awards: ‘Empire,’ ‘Transparent’ Lead Nominees

The nominations for the 31st Annual TCA Awards were unveiled Thursday, with a pair of rookies in Fox’s Empire and Amazon’s Transparent leading the pack with four nominations each.

Both series will compete for the “Program of the Year” award with FX’s The Americans, HBO’s Game of Thrones and AMC’s just-concluded Mad Men. Mad Men, Americans and The CW’s rookie Jane the Virgin all finished with three nominations each.

Transparent, Empire and Jane the Virgin are also up for “Outstanding New Program” along with The CW’s The Flash and AMC’s Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. Other new series to receive nominations in other categories are Starz'sThe Chair, ABC's Fresh Off the Boat and How to Get Away with Murder and Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The 31st Annual TCA Awards will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 as part of the Summer TCA press tour.

Below is the complete list of the 2015 Television Critics Association nominees.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO – (2014 Winner in Category)

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane The Virgin,” The CW

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer,” Comedy Central

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent,” Amazon

Constance Wu, “Fresh Off the Boat,” ABC

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder,” ABC

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men,” AMC

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire,” Fox

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans,” FX

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul,” AMC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“CBS Sunday Morning,” CBS

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” Comedy Central

“Frontline,” PBS

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO

“60 Minutes,” CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Amazing Race,” CBS

“The Chair,” Starz

“Dancing with the Stars,” ABC

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Logo – (2014 Winner in Category)

“Shark Tank,” ABC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS

“The Fosters,” ABC Family – (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Legend of Korra,” Nickelodeon

“Sesame Street,” PBS

“Switched at Birth,” ABC Family

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Empire,” Fox

“The Flash,” The CW

“Jane the Virgin,” The CW

“Transparent,” Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

“Bessie,” HBO

“The Honorable Woman,” SundanceTV

“The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” HBO

“Olive Kitteridge,” HBO

“Wolf Hall,” PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

“Inside Amy Schumer,” Comedy Central

“Jane the Virgin,” The CW

“Transparent,” Amazon

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“The Americans,” FX

“Empire,” Fox

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“Justified,” FX

“Mad Men,” AMC

HERITAGE AWARD

“Friends,” NBC

“Late Show/Late Night with David Letterman,” CBS/NBC

“The Shield,” FX

“Star Trek,” NBC

“Twin Peaks,” ABC

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“The Americans,” FX

“Empire,” Fox

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“Mad Men,” AMC

“Transparent,” Amazon