TCA: Attack of the Show! Hosts Cut Up

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- The public-relations preparation that a host of G4’s Attack of the Show! claimed she got in advance of appearing before TV writers apparently didn’t sink in too well.

During a panel Tuesday at the Television Critics Association tour here, sassy host Olivia Munn said she and co-host Kevin Pereira had been given some impromptu training on how to deal with the press questions they might encounter during their panel.

“The thing we were talking about yesterday when we were preparing all our answers for you, which they made us do in a room: They’re like, ‘These are some questions that they might ask you,’” Munn said. “I said, ‘Can I be racist?’ They said, ‘No, maybe just defer to Kevin.’”

