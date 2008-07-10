TCA: Animal Planet Series Documents Anti-Whaling Efforts

Beverly Hills -- Animal Planet will document the anti-whaling activities of the controversial Sea Shepherd Conservation Society in Whale Wars, a seven-part series beginning in November.

Animal Planet executives said the series is not an endorsement of the group, which physically blocks Japanese scientific-research vessels in the Antarctic and attacks them with tear gas and other projectiles.

Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson said the vessels exploit a loophole in an international ban on whaling, taking the mammals under the guise of scientific research.

