TCA: AMC Orders Robert Redford’s ‘The West’ to Series

Beverly Hills, Calif. — AMC has given a straight-to-series order to The West, the network announced Friday at the TCA summer press tour.

The West, a docudrama set from 1865 to 1890, will air for eight, one-hour episodes to premiere in summer 2016.

The cabler also greenlit an eight-episode second season of The Making of the Mob, which will focus on organized crime in Chicago.

West comes from Stephen David Entertainment in association with Robert Redford’s Sundance Productions with David and Redford serving as executive producers along with Laura Michalchyshyn.

David’s company also executive produces The Making of the Mob.

Eliot Goldberg, senior VP, non-fiction and alternative programing, and Marco Bresaz, VP of non-fiction and alternative programming, will executive produce both The West and The Making of the Mob: Chicago for AMC.