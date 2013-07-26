TCA: AMC Orders 'Halt & Catch Fire,' 'Turn' to Series

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles -- AMC has ordered two new period dramas -- Halt

& Catch Fire and Turn -- to series, the first time it has picked

up two scripted series at the same time, network GM Charlie Collier announced at the

TCA press tour on Friday. Both are expected to premiere in 2014.

Halt & Catch Fire is set in the early 1980s

against the backdrop of the personal computing boom. The series is from AMC

Studios and creators Chris Cantwell and Chris Rodgers. Jonathan Lisco will be the showrunner and Breaking Bad's

Mark John and Melissa Bernstein will serve as executive producers.

The second series Turn is based on the book Washington

Spies and set in the summer of 1778. It centers on a farmer (Jamie Bell) who forms an

unlikely group of spies that help turn the tide in America's fight for

independence. Craig Silverstein (Nikita) will serve as writer/showrunner

with Barry Josephson on board to executive-produce the AMC Studios project.

The two dramas join AMC's recent pilot order for Line of Sight and in August will premiere its next drama series Low Winter Sun.