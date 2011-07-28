TCA: AMC Launches Digital Studios
AMC will launch AMC Digital Studios, an online platform for newer talent to
develop and produce web series to be presented on amctv.com, it was announced at the TCA presentation Thursday.
The first web
series to launch, The Trivial Pursuits of
Arthur Banks, will be co-released on amctv.com and Hulu.com on August 22. The series was created, co-written, directed and executive producted by Peter Glanz.
"AMC Digital Studio provides an opportunity to extend our
brand to the web, and to nurture great young writers and directors in a unique
way," said Joel Stillerman, senior vice president, original programming,
production and digital content, AMC. "For our first web series we are very
excited to have found an incredible piece of material from Peter Glanz who is
truly an original filmmaker with a very unique voice. Trivial Pursuits is a great piece of storytelling in a format that
is incredibly well suited for the web and on brand for AMC."
