TCA: AMC Launches Digital Studios

AMC will launch AMC Digital Studios, an online platform for newer talent to

develop and produce web series to be presented on amctv.com, it was announced at the TCA presentation Thursday.

The first web

series to launch, The Trivial Pursuits of

Arthur Banks, will be co-released on amctv.com and Hulu.com on August 22. The series was created, co-written, directed and executive producted by Peter Glanz.

"AMC Digital Studio provides an opportunity to extend our

brand to the web, and to nurture great young writers and directors in a unique

way," said Joel Stillerman, senior vice president, original programming,

production and digital content, AMC. "For our first web series we are very

excited to have found an incredible piece of material from Peter Glanz who is

truly an original filmmaker with a very unique voice. Trivial Pursuits is a great piece of storytelling in a format that

is incredibly well suited for the web and on brand for AMC."