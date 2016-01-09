TCA: AMC Gives ‘The Son’ Straight-to-Series Order

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- AMC has ordered The Son straight to series, the network announced Friday at the TCA winter press tour.

The Texas-set drama, based on a novel by Philipp Meyer, was picked up for 10 one-hour episodes to premiere in 2017.

From AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment, The Son is executive produced and written by Meyer. Lee Shipman, Brian McGreevy and Kevin Murphy will also executive produce with Jenna Glazier producing for Sonar Entertainment.

"We couldn't be more excited to be bringing The Son to life on AMC," said Meyer. "This will be a big show in which we dig deep into the epic story of our country."

