TCA: AMC Extends ‘Walking Dead' Third Season to 16 Episodes
Pasadena, Calif. - AMC has extended the third-season order
of The Walking Dead to 16 episodes
from 13, the network announced at the TCA press tour here Saturday.
The second season of Walking
Dead resumes with new episodes on Feb. 12 followed by new unscripted series
Comic Book Men and the return of live
after show Talking Dead.
AMC also announced that The
Killing will return on Sunday, Apr. 1 and confirmed that Mad Men's fifth season will debut on
Sunday, Mar. 25. Both series will have two-hour premieres.
Joel Stillerman, AMC's senior VP of original programming,
production and digital content, assured the roomful of reporters that The Killing would solve the mystery of
who killed Rosie Larson in the next season, the cliffhanger that angered fans
after the season one finale.
"I can confirm the killer will be revealed in the season two
finale," he said, which was met with laughs in the room, noting that they were
following the format of the original Danish series.
