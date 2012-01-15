TCA: AMC Extends ‘Walking Dead' Third Season to 16 Episodes

Pasadena, Calif. - AMC has extended the third-season order

of The Walking Dead to 16 episodes

from 13, the network announced at the TCA press tour here Saturday.

The second season of Walking

Dead resumes with new episodes on Feb. 12 followed by new unscripted series

Comic Book Men and the return of live

after show Talking Dead.

AMC also announced that The

Killing will return on Sunday, Apr. 1 and confirmed that Mad Men's fifth season will debut on

Sunday, Mar. 25. Both series will have two-hour premieres.

Joel Stillerman, AMC's senior VP of original programming,

production and digital content, assured the roomful of reporters that The Killing would solve the mystery of

who killed Rosie Larson in the next season, the cliffhanger that angered fans

after the season one finale.

"I can confirm the killer will be revealed in the season two

finale," he said, which was met with laughs in the room, noting that they were

following the format of the original Danish series.