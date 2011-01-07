TCA: AMC To Debut 'The Killing' April 3

AMC will debut its crime drama The Killing on April 3, the network announced Friday during its Television Critics Association winter tour presentation.

The 13-episode series, based on a successful Danish television series Forbrydelsen, stars Mireille Enos (Big Love) as a lead homicide detective investigating the murder of a young girl in Seattle, the network said.

The network also announced it will begin production of the fourth season of Breaking Bad this week in Albuquerque. The Emmy-Award winning series will return to the network this summer, according to network officials.

The Matt Weiner-produced series Mad Men will also return to AMC for its fifth season, although AMC senior vice president of programming, production and digital content Joel Stillerman would not confirm a premiere date for the new season.

Also, AMC will run the entire season of its hit drama series The Walking Dead as part of a two-day marathon beginning Jan. 18. The network has greenlit a 13-episode second season of the zombie-tinged series.