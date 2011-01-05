TCA: ‘All My Children' Stars Get ‘Hot In Cleveland'
ABC Daytime and TV Land have designed a crossover television
event between the characters of soap All
My Children and sitcom Hot In
Cleveland, it was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association
winter press tour.
Continuing a storyline from last season's Cleveland between the character Victoria
Chase (Wendie Malick) and her industry nemesis Susan Lucci, Chase will appear
on All My Children and Lucci, Michael
E. Knight and Darnell Williams will guest star on Hot In Cleveland. Chase will play the role of Gertie, a housekeeper
moonlighting as a bartender at Confusion after being fired by Erica Kane
(Lucci).
"This is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of both
shows with similar demos, and we expect each other's viewers to follow from one
show to the next," said Brian Frons, president, daytime, Disney/ABC Television
Group.
The two-part Cleveland
episodes will air on Feb. 16 and 23 at 10 p.m. and the All My Children episode will air Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.
