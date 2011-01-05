TCA: ‘All My Children' Stars Get ‘Hot In Cleveland'

ABC Daytime and TV Land have designed a crossover television

event between the characters of soap All

My Children and sitcom Hot In

Cleveland, it was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association

winter press tour.

Continuing a storyline from last season's Cleveland between the character Victoria

Chase (Wendie Malick) and her industry nemesis Susan Lucci, Chase will appear

on All My Children and Lucci, Michael

E. Knight and Darnell Williams will guest star on Hot In Cleveland. Chase will play the role of Gertie, a housekeeper

moonlighting as a bartender at Confusion after being fired by Erica Kane

(Lucci).

"This is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of both

shows with similar demos, and we expect each other's viewers to follow from one

show to the next," said Brian Frons, president, daytime, Disney/ABC Television

Group.

The two-part Cleveland

episodes will air on Feb. 16 and 23 at 10 p.m. and the All My Children episode will air Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.