TCA: AHC Sets Castro Documentary

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

American Heroes Channel will look at the life of Cuban ruler Fidel Castro in a new documentary, one of several announcements made during the network's Television Critics Association tour session Thursday.

The AHC special, Castro: The World’s Most Watched Man, will debut in fourth quarter 2015 and will focus on the longevity of Castro’s rule over Cuba, according to network officials. The special will also air on Discovery Networks International’s channels in more than 220 countries and territories this fall.

“The timely news of Cuba and the U.S. restoring relations, along with Castro’s deteriorating health conditions, opens up a momentous opportunity for us to document this iconic and unfolding story,” said Kevin Bennett, executive VP and general manager of American Heroes Channel. “AHC is dedicated to telling the stories of not just heroes but all of history’s most legendary characters, and we are thrilled to partner with Discovery Latin America for a unique, international perspective on one of the world’s most infamous leaders.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.