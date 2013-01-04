TCA: A&E's Bates Motel' to Premiere March 18

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013





A&E will premiere its new Psycho prequel drama Bates

Motel on Monday, March 18 at 10 p.m., the network announced Friday.





From executive producers Carlton Cuse (Lost) and

Kerry Ehrin (Friday Night Lights), Bates Motel stars Vera Farmiga

and Freddy Highmore in a story of how Norman Bates' psyche unravels through his

teenage years and his intricate relationship with his mother.





The network has also greenlit Rodeo Girls, placing an

eight-episode order for the series from The Weinstein Company that follows

women of the pro rodeo circuit as they travel the country competing.



Rodeo Girls is executive produced by Meryl Poster,

Barbara Schneeweiss, Roe Baker and Darcy Lapier for The Weinstein Company and

Stephen Land for Jupiter Entertainment. Executive producers for A&E are

David McKillop, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Lily Neumeyer and Devon Graham.