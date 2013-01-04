TCA: A&E's Bates Motel' to Premiere March 18
A&E will premiere its new Psycho prequel drama Bates
Motel on Monday, March 18 at 10 p.m., the network announced Friday.
From executive producers Carlton Cuse (Lost) and
Kerry Ehrin (Friday Night Lights), Bates Motel stars Vera Farmiga
and Freddy Highmore in a story of how Norman Bates' psyche unravels through his
teenage years and his intricate relationship with his mother.
The network has also greenlit Rodeo Girls, placing an
eight-episode order for the series from The Weinstein Company that follows
women of the pro rodeo circuit as they travel the country competing.
Rodeo Girls is executive produced by Meryl Poster,
Barbara Schneeweiss, Roe Baker and Darcy Lapier for The Weinstein Company and
Stephen Land for Jupiter Entertainment. Executive producers for A&E are
David McKillop, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Lily Neumeyer and Devon Graham.
