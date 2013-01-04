TCA: A&E Greenlights Reality Series About Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards
CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013
A&E has greenlit a reality series following former
Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards and his marriage to Trina Grimes Scott, a woman
more than 50 years his junior.
The network ordered 12 episodes of The Governor's Wife,
which will premiere Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.
The 85-year-old Edwards served four terms as Louisiana's
governor, but is most known for serving an 8 Â½ year prison sentence for bribery
and extortion charges stemming from his tenure. He met the 34-year-old Scott as
a pen pal during his time in prison.
The Governor's Wife is produced for A&E Networks
by Leftfield Pictures and SSS Entertainment. Executive producers for Leftfield
Pictures are Brent Montgomery, David George, Dominick Pupa and Shaun Sanghani.
Executive producers for A&E are David McKillop, Elaine Frontain Bryant,
Drew Tappon and Devon Graham.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.