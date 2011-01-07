TCA: A&E Continues Reality Cycle With ‘Relapse'

Click here for complete TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour coverage

A&E Network has begun production on five episodes of new

reality series Relapse, to premiere

in the second quarter of 2011, it was announced at the Televisions Critics Association

press tour Friday.

The series, from the producers of A&E's Intervention, will follow sober coaches

as they help addicts who have turned back to drug and alcohol. Each one-hour

episode will feature two coaches as they work one-on-one with addicts over the

course of one week.

Relapse is

produced by GRB Productions for A&E Network. Gary Benz, Michael Branton and

Dan Partland are executive producers, with Robert Sharenow and Jordana Hochman executive

producing for A&E. Jeff Grogan serves as co-executive producer, and Colleen

Conway developed the series for A&E.