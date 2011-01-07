TCA: A&E Continues Reality Cycle With ‘Relapse'
A&E Network has begun production on five episodes of new
reality series Relapse, to premiere
in the second quarter of 2011, it was announced at the Televisions Critics Association
press tour Friday.
The series, from the producers of A&E's Intervention, will follow sober coaches
as they help addicts who have turned back to drug and alcohol. Each one-hour
episode will feature two coaches as they work one-on-one with addicts over the
course of one week.
Relapse is
produced by GRB Productions for A&E Network. Gary Benz, Michael Branton and
Dan Partland are executive producers, with Robert Sharenow and Jordana Hochman executive
producing for A&E. Jeff Grogan serves as co-executive producer, and Colleen
Conway developed the series for A&E.
