TCA: Actors Weigh In During Hallmark Presentation

Los Angeles -- Hallmark Channel's presentation at the Television Critics Association tour here was equal parts TV-movie promotion and current-events commentary, with classic TV stars asked to comment on everything from ageism in Hollywood to the prospects for an actor's strike.

For instance, former Screen Actors Guild president Ed Asner, starring in the upcoming Generation Gap, was first asked about his assessment of the chance of a strike by his union.

"I have no idea. I doubt it. This town has been fairly terrorized this year," he said, apparently referring to the strike by the Writers Guild of America. "[Actors] realize the tremendous cost."

Asner said he would vote for a strike, but he added that he feels he's in the minority.

