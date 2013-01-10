TCA: ABC's Lee Says 'There's Still a Lot of Life Left' in 'Dancing With the Stars'

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. -- ABC knows it has work to do. Paul Lee,

president of ABC Entertainment Group, opened his executive session at the

Television Critics Association winter press tour by saying, "We have a lot

to shout about, and we also have a lot to do."

Lee expressed disappointment that ABC -- along with the rest

of the broadcast networks -- didn't launch any big breakout hits this fall. Another

disappointment was the all-star edition of Dancing With the Stars,

which failed to inject the aging series with a ratings boost, withits finale down 27% over last fall with adults 18-49.

"Turns out people like to see bad dancing as much as

much as they do good dancing," Lee said of the format.

He expressed confidence in the franchise, however,

confirming that ABC will continue with two cycles a year next season, though it

will return to normal casting.

"I think we have the ability for casting fresh to bring in

younger audiences again," he said. "We think there's a lot of life left in

it."

Other highlights from the session:

On the future of Tuesday comedies:

ABC has taken the unusual move of double-running Happy

Endings and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 on

Sunday at 10 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. to try to increase the exposure of the

two comedies, who have struggled in the ratings since moving from Wednesdays

after Modern Family.

"We love those two shows. They are incredibly distinctive," Lee said. "So we really thought this is a really nice place and a way slightly a

cable play, if you think about it for us to use these slots to raise

sampling on those shows and get people to see them."

As for if the shows would be renewed if ratings continue at

their current low levels, Lee said, "we haven't made any of those

decisions yet."

On the 'bi-polar' response to Nashville:

Lee said he wasn't surprised that Nashville was

the fall drama that earned a full-season order, but called the audience response to it

"bi-polar."

"We were thrilled to see some strong Millennial numbers for Nashville,

the 18-34 numbers, but we really want to build those 35-49 numbers as we

go through the season, and you'll see us doing that as we support that

show," he said.

ABC's strategy to grow the series going forward is exposure

on multiple platforms (a marathon of season one episodes aired on CMT last

Sunday); Lee also expressed hope that the series' Golden Globe nominations

would draw additional attention. "That in itself is going to help us to bring the older audiences in, to realize this is a great show."

On multi-camera comedy:

While ABC's primary focus is single-camera comedies, Lee

reiterated the network's commitment to multi-camera comedy on Friday, where it

has the block of Last Man Standing and Malibu Country.

"We took a different approach, which was, why don't we go for Friday, which still has a slightly older audience and a lot of kids there, and why don't we look for shows that can really fulfill that need," he said. "we feel that is a really good first

step for us."

On the failure of Last Resort:

Shawn Ryan's action drama Last Resort was a

bit off-brand for the female-skewing ABC this fall (and ultimately canceled)

and Lee said he learned that if the network does a more male-focused show in

the future, it has to appeal to its core audience of women as well.

"It was a male show. We had a very passionate male audience. We did not connect with the relationships to the women," he said. "if we do shows that guys like that women don't want to come to, then that doesn't work for us."

On ABC's Joss Whedon pilot S.H.I.E.L.D:

Joss Whedon's much-buzzed-about pilot for S.H.I.E.L.D. seems to be a sure lock for a series order at ABC, with Lee saying that Whedon will be "very engaged with the series" should it get a pick-up and even speculating as to where it could be scheduled.

"There's no question S.H.I.E.L.D. could go anywhere, it could go at

8 p.m., it absolutely go on Sunday, but it could go at 9 p.m. too," he said. "It's a very good script. It's very Joss. You know how Joss

is so high-low. He's able to be intense and epic and suddenly silly."

Also weighing in the pilot's favor is the chance for corporate synergy, given The Walt Disney Co.'s ownership of both Marvel Entertainment and ABC.

"We're developing a lot of Marvel shows," Lee said. "You're seeing us as

a network, we did it with Once [Upon a Time], and we're doing it with S.H.I.E.L.D., doing shows

that can really help the wider Walt Disney Company."