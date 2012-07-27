TCA: ABC's Lee 'Optimistic' for Resolution of 'Modern Family' Cast Dispute

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles - ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee

said he is hopeful for a resolution to the Modern Family cast's salary

dispute and still expects the hit comedy's fourth season to premiere as

scheduled on Sept. 26.

"We're in the middle of negotiations at the moment and we're

hopeful, we're optimistic we'll be able to resolve it," Lee said during ABC's

executive session at the TCA press tour here Friday.

All six of Modern Family's adult cast members --

Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet and

Sofia Vergara -- have sued its studio, 20th Century Fox Television, in a bid for higher salaries,

according to multiple reports, and the dispute caused the series' first

scheduled table read to be canceled on Tuesday. Lee declined to answer any

further questions on the dispute during a post-session scrum with reporters.

Lee also addressed the scheduling move of The Neighbors

to Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., saying the time period "suited the show better" than

the post-Modern Family slot, as well as lowers expectations for ratings

retention out of the top-rated comedy.

"I did want to protect it," he said. "There's so much

pressure at 9:30 after Modern Family. Suburgatory is such a good

show, we think that's going to be a really good bridge for Modern Family

through to Nashville. Maybe a better bridge than Neighbors."

As for ABC's low-rated summer reality launch The Glass

House, which got a publicity assist from a high-profile lawsuit filed by

CBS claiming it was too similar to Big Brother, Lee said the effort was

"totally worth it" and said the lawsuit is over.

During the session Lee addressed the need for ABC to refresh

its aging drama franchises and admitted to having "a pretty good year" and is

heading into this season with "more returning shows than we had a right to hope

for." Its longest-running current drama, Grey's

Anatomy, saw another cast member, Eric Dane, depart this week, and though

Lee deferred questions of further cast departures to creator Shonda Rhimes, he

did say, "I think we've seen the major moves."

As for Rhimes' other veteran drama, Private Practice, Lee wouldn't classify its upcoming sixth season as

its last, despite its 13-episode order and news that star Kate Walsh would move on after that, and said the network is looking at options to continue the series without Walsh.

"Private Practice is a great show," Lee said. "We did

the flip from Thursday to Tuesday and it actually increased ratings on

both time slots, we think that's got a lot of energy, we'd like to see

that continue."