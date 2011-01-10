TCA: ABC Renews 'Cougar Town,' 'Castle,' Four More

Click for complete TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour coverage.

ABC announced the early pick-up of six series at the

Television Critics Association tour Monday, breaking the news that Castle, Cougar Town, Grey's Anatomy, The

Middle, Modern Family and Private

Practice will all return in the 2011-12 season.

Missing from that list are Sunday night dramas Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters.

There was also no word yet on the fate of freshman comedy Better With You. But ABC Entertainment chief Paul Lee said at the Television Critcs Association press tour Monday that he would like two, even three nights of comedy for the network, which is a promising sign for the bubble show.