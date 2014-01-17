TCA: ABC Moves 'Mind Games' Premiere Up to February

Complete Coverage: Winter Press Tour 2014

ABC has moved up the premiere of the Christian Slater vehicle Mind Games to Feb. 25 at 10 p.m., where it will follow a special Tuesday edition of The Bachelor.

Mind Games was originally slated to premiere March 11; it will now replace the struggling Killer Women two weeks earlier than planned.

The network also announced that new drama Black Box will premiere April 24 at 10 p.m. The new season of Dancing With the Stars will premiere March 17.

ABC is once again going to the Pixar well with another Toy Story Christmas special, Toy Story That Time Forgot, which will air in late 2014.