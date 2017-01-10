TCA: ABC Limited Series ‘When We Rise’ Rolls Feb. 27

ABC’s miniseries When We Rise airs Feb. 27 to March 2, the network announced at TCA in Pasadena. Written by Dustin Lance Black, the event series “chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, setbacks and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement,” in ABC’s words.

Its cast includes Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker and Rachel Griffiths.

ABC announced a batch of other premieres and said its TGIT block returns Thursday, Jan. 26, with Grey’s Anatomy, the season six premiere of Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.

Time After Time gets its two-hour premiere March 5, following Once Upon a Time.

Drama Designated Survivor returns March 8 and the season two premiere of The Catch March 9.

American Crime has its season three premiere March 12, while ABC offers a sneak peek at Imaginary Mary March 29, in advance of its proper premiere Tuesday, April 4.

ABC’s Dirty Dancing special rolls May 24. That marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved film and stars Abigail Breslin as Baby, Debra Messing as Marjorie Houseman and Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Jake Houseman.

Dirty Dancing is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with Allison Shearmur Productions.

The Toy Box premieres April 7 and comedy Downward Dog will air this summer.