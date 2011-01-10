TCA: ABC Family Picks Up Second Season of ‘Pretty Little Liars'

Click here for complete TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour coverage

ABC Family has ordered new seasons of Pretty Little Liars and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, network President Michael Riley announced at the Television Critics Association press tour Monday.

The renewals put Secret Life at its fourth season and Pretty Little Liars at its second. Secret Life is the net's top original series, and cable's top scripted series in women 18-34, according to ABC Family. The winter premiere of Pretty Little Liars on Jan. 3 hit a series-high 4.2 million viewers.

Secret Life's third season debuts Monday, Mar. 28.

Both series are tentatively set to return with new episodes in summer 2011.