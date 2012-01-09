TCA: ABC Family 'Investigating' Reality Space

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- ABC Family President Michael Riley said

the network is "investigating the reality space," though he had no

announcements on any development Monday at the TCA press tour.

Riley said the ABC Family was exploring both competition-style

and nonfiction reality formats for something that will work with its millennial

audience, and hopes to get one on the air by the end of 2012.

Besides reality, the network is building out its other

genres with its previously announced movie-musical Elixir (working title) and has four new pilots in production, two

of which are comedies. The comedy emphasis is a result of the success of Melissa & Joey, which proved an

access point for a broader audience, and Riley said the network is open to both

multi-camera (like Melissa) and

single-camera projects.

Riley also said that despite the cancellation of The Nine Lives of Chloe King, the

network is on the verge of putting a movie based on the series into

development.

Also announced today, The

Secret Life of the American Teenager and Make It or Break It will return with new episodes on March 26.