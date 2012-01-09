TCA: ABC Family 'Investigating' Reality Space
Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012
Pasadena, Calif. -- ABC Family President Michael Riley said
the network is "investigating the reality space," though he had no
announcements on any development Monday at the TCA press tour.
Riley said the ABC Family was exploring both competition-style
and nonfiction reality formats for something that will work with its millennial
audience, and hopes to get one on the air by the end of 2012.
Besides reality, the network is building out its other
genres with its previously announced movie-musical Elixir (working title) and has four new pilots in production, two
of which are comedies. The comedy emphasis is a result of the success of Melissa & Joey, which proved an
access point for a broader audience, and Riley said the network is open to both
multi-camera (like Melissa) and
single-camera projects.
Riley also said that despite the cancellation of The Nine Lives of Chloe King, the
network is on the verge of putting a movie based on the series into
development.
Also announced today, The
Secret Life of the American Teenager and Make It or Break It will return with new episodes on March 26.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.