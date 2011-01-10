TCA: ABC Entertainment Chief -- Marketing Matters

Click here for complete TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour coverage

ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee said Monday that the presence of a marketing hook is becoming increasingly important as to whether a show makes it onto network air, noting that was not the case 15 years ago.

"It's something you have to do now," he told a group of television critics in Pasadena, Calif.

Lee also explained more about his philosophy and plans for the ABC brand, which he sees as "smart with heart," and saying he wants to avoid "cookie cutter television."

When asked to point out shows on other networks that fit his ideals for the ABC brand, he pointed to Glee on Fox and The Good Wife on CBS.

He also noted that the move to try comedies at 10pm is an experiment, calling it "certainly a risk."