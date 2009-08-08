TCA: ABC Asks Abdul To Come 'Dancing'

ABC has "reached out" to Paula Abdul about joining "Dancing with the Stars" in some capacity.

ABC Entertainment Group topper Steve McPherson told reporters Saturday that he's interested in bringing the former "American Idol" judge to "Dancing" as either a judge or a contestant.

"I was a little stunned," McPherson said of the split between Abdul, Fox and "Idol" producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Ent. "There's a sensitivity and emotion to her that balances out 'Idol.' I'd love to get a piece of that."

It's not the first time the Alphabet has pursued Abdul; net has sent feelers her way for several years about crossing the hall (quite literally - "Idol" and "Dancing" are shot on adjacent soundstages at CBS Television City).

Click here for the full story at Variety.com