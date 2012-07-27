TCA: ABC Announces 'Dancing With the Stars' All-Star Cast

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles - Paul Lee opened his session at the TCA press

tour here Friday by announcing the next cast of Dancing With the Stars' all-star edition.

The twelve returning contestants are actress Kirstie Alley,

model Pamela Anderson, race car driver Helio Castroneves, former NSYNC star Joey

Fatone, gymnast Shawn Johnson, former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey, actor

Gilles Marini, soap star Kelly Monaco, Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno,

Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin, Former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft and former NFL player Emmitt

Smith.

Three celebrity alumni will compete to be the final all-star

contestant selected by viewers, celebrity stylist Carson Kressley and Disney Channel

stars Kyle Massey and Sabrina Bryan.

Dancing With the Stars

has its season premiere Monday, Sept. 24.