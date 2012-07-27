TCA: ABC Announces 'Dancing With the Stars' All-Star Cast
Los Angeles - Paul Lee opened his session at the TCA press
tour here Friday by announcing the next cast of Dancing With the Stars' all-star edition.
The twelve returning contestants are actress Kirstie Alley,
model Pamela Anderson, race car driver Helio Castroneves, former NSYNC star Joey
Fatone, gymnast Shawn Johnson, former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey, actor
Gilles Marini, soap star Kelly Monaco, Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno,
Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin, Former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft and former NFL player Emmitt
Smith.
Three celebrity alumni will compete to be the final all-star
contestant selected by viewers, celebrity stylist Carson Kressley and Disney Channel
stars Kyle Massey and Sabrina Bryan.
Dancing With the Stars
has its season premiere Monday, Sept. 24.
