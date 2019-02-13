TCA 2019: TV One Unveils NAACP Image Awards Nominations
TV One kicked off its coverage of the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Television Critics Tour Wednesday with several nominations within the awards' television, movie and music categories.
NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson and Urban One Inc. Alfred Liggins opened up the network's TCA session, with Dear White People star Logan Browning and Black Panther actor Winston Duke officially announcing the nominations across the various categories.
The announced nominations for the NAACP Image Awards in the television category are as follows:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
black-ish
Dear White People
grown-ish
Insecure
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Cedric the Entertainer
Donald Glover
Dwayne Johnson
Tracy Morgan
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks
Issa Rae
Logan Bowning
Tracee Ellis Ross
Yara Shahidi
Outstanding Drama Series
How to Get Away With Murder
Power
Queen Sugar
The Chis Us
This Is Us
Best Actor In a Drama Series
Jason Mitchell
Keith David
Kofi Siriboe
Omari Hardwick
Sterling K. Brown
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Alfre Woodard
Naturi Naughton
Rutina Wesley
Taraji P Henson
Viola Davis
Outstanding TV Movie
Behind the Movement
Jesus Christ Superstar
Seven Seconds
The Bobby Brown Story
The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.