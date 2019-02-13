TCA 2019: TV One Unveils NAACP Image Awards Nominations

TV One kicked off its coverage of the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Television Critics Tour Wednesday with several nominations within the awards' television, movie and music categories.

NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson and Urban One Inc. Alfred Liggins opened up the network's TCA session, with Dear White People star Logan Browning and Black Panther actor Winston Duke officially announcing the nominations across the various categories.

The announced nominations for the NAACP Image Awards in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

black-ish

Dear White People

grown-ish

Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Cedric the Entertainer

Donald Glover

Dwayne Johnson

Tracy Morgan

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks

Issa Rae

Logan Bowning

Tracee Ellis Ross

Yara Shahidi

Outstanding Drama Series

How to Get Away With Murder

Power

Queen Sugar

The Chis Us

This Is Us

Best Actor In a Drama Series

Jason Mitchell

Keith David

Kofi Siriboe

Omari Hardwick

Sterling K. Brown

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Alfre Woodard

Naturi Naughton

Rutina Wesley

Taraji P Henson

Viola Davis

Outstanding TV Movie

Behind the Movement

Jesus Christ Superstar

Seven Seconds

The Bobby Brown Story

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar