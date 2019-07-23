TCA 2019: Lifetime Sets ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Docu-series

On the heels of its successful Surviving R. Kelly series, Lifetime has commissioned a new documentary series focusing on accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the network announced during its Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday.

The Epstein series will be similar to Surviving R. Kelly, in which accusers of Kelly detailed the R&B singer’s alleged sexual abuse, according to A+E Networks president of programming Rob Sharenow. Kelly has since been arrested on charges related to multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Sharenow also said the network has begun production on a Surviving R. Kelly followup series.

Also on the docket for Lifetime is an original movie based on the recent college admissions scandal, according to Sharenow. In addition, talk show host Wendy Williams will serve as executive producer on an original series based on her life.

Overall, Sharenow said the Lifetime will offer 28 original movies in 2019.

The network also announced an Oct. 19 premiere date for its Patsy & Loretta original movie following the friendship of country music icons Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.