TCA 2019: David Spade Show to Follow ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central

David Spade will host a late-night series on Comedy Central, which is also bringing back Crank Yankers. The Spade show will air at 11:30 p.m. and will focus on pop culture and “whatever is funny, whatever is stupid,” said Spade, but no politics. Spade’s comedian and celebrity friends will appear.

Comedy Central did not share the show’s name or start date. It will follow The Daily Show Monday through Thursday.

Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz will executive produce. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media will be executive producers and showrunners.

Comedy Central also ordered 20 episodes of Crank Yankers. The show, featuring puppets making prank calls, debuted on Comedy Central in 2002 and had its last season on MTV2 in 2007. It will be “updated for a digitally driven audience.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot will produce, with Kimmel the showrunner and executive producer. Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison are creators and executive producers.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make,” said Kimmel. “Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again. At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

Presenting at TCA, Comedy Central also announced a second season of The Other Two. Created and written by former Saturday Night Live head-writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the series stars Drew Tarver as a struggling actor and Heléne Yorke as his also struggling sister. Things get more complicated for the pair when their teen brother becomes famous in a hurry.

Comedy Central is also developing a scripted show from Samantha Irby based on her book of essays Meaty.