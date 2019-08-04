TCA 2019: CW Seed Acquires Streaming Rights to ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Beverly Hills, Calif. — CW Seed has acquired off-season streaming rights to Pop TV hit comedy Schitt’s Creek. CW Seed is The CW’s free, ad-supported digital network. Seasons one through four will be available to stream on the platform Aug. 4.

Schitt’s Creek was nominated for a best comedy Emmy. Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy created the show. Season six debuts on Pop in early 2020.

“We love everything about Schitt’s Creek – the comedy acting, writing as well as the show’s binge-ability. All of which are perfect for the CW Seed audience,” said Rick Haskins, executive VP of The CW. “We’re excited to help expand the awareness and hope to generate new fans of this brilliant series on our free, ad-supported platform.”

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not a Real Company Productions Inc.