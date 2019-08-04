TCA 2019: CW Crossover Event ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Begins in December

Beverly Hills, Calif. — The CW crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths happens in December and January. Crisis is based on the DC comic book series. The crossovers happen on Supergirl Dec. 8, Batwoman Dec. 9, The Flash Dec. 10, and Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Jan. 14.

Mark Pedowitz, CW president, announced the event at TCA press tour in Beverly Hills.

Characters from Black Lightning will be featured for the first time in the Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover. The Black Lightning season premiere has been moved up to Oct. 7.

The CW also shared that voice actor Kevin Conroy will make a guest appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future. Conroy has done the voice of Wayne and Batman in several series.

The CW also announced that its digital platforms will be the exclusive streaming home for the full current seasons of its new series. That begins with Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene. Beginning with the 2019-2020 season, The CW will exclusively stream every episode of its new series the day after broadcast throughout the season. For The CW’s returning series (premiering prior to 2019-2020), the network will continue to have a rolling five episodes on its digital platforms the day after broadcast.

The CW’s digital platforms are CWTV.com, the CW app and CW Seed.

“We are incredibly excited to offer our viewers the full stack of our new shows on our preeminent A-VOD digital platforms, giving them the chance to catch up on these shows from the beginning at any point during the season, for free and without authentication,” said Pedowitz. “By being the exclusive in-season streaming home for our new series going forward, it also provides us with more information about how viewers are consuming our programming, how we can engage with them, and create even more multiplatform sales opportunities for advertisers.”