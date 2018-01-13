TCA 2018: YouTube Execs Talk Original Content, Diversity

Pasadena, Calif. -- The proliferation of original scripted TV content continues to benefit producers and viewers looking for targeted programming, YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels said Saturday at the Television Critics Association press tour.



Daniels, speaking during YouTube’s executive session, said the company will look to develop breakthrough, original scripted content that will reflect the network’s attributes of innovation, community and diversity in a very crowded TV environment. She added that despite the glut of content available to consumers, viewers will continue to gravitate to shows that appeal to their interests.



Read More: B&C's Complete Coverage of TCAThe streaming service announced three scripted series during the panel including action thrillerImpulse,teen comedyYouth & Consequences, and dramaStep Up: High Water,based on theStep Upfilm franchise. Daniels said that 70% of the episodes for those shows were directed by women, showcasing the company’s commitment to diversity both in front of and behind the camera.



“It’s definitely a seller’s market … which is great news for audiences who benefit from an array of choices in programming,” she said. “The volume of shows represents an opportunity for programmers to explore niches and genres that previously might not have been given a chance to make their way to the screen.”



Related: YouTube Boosts Content, Ad Placement, Monitoring



YouTube also addressed the controversy surrounding social media star Logan Paul, who was denounced for recently posting a video of a suicide victim. YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl, said Youtube has suspended all of Logan’s projects indefinitely.



“We believe he’s made unfortunate missteps and expressed remorse and is learning from the experience,” he said. "I think the most important thing to focus on is that actions speak louder than words and Logan has the opportunity to prove that.”