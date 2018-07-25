TCA 2018: Nat Geo Sets Unscripted Shows for Jeff Goldblum, Gordon Ramsay

Beverly Hills, Calif.—National Geographic will develop unscripted series featuring actor Jeff Goldblum and TV chef Gordon Ramsay, the network announced Wednesday during its Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation.

Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Independence Day) will star in The Curiousity of Jeff Goldblum (working title), a 12-part series, which will follow Goldblum as he embarks on a journey across the globe to uncover the extraordinary stories behind the world’s most ordinary things, according to Nat Geo.

“We are thrilled to partner with megastar Jeff Goldblum who shares our insatiable curiosity and passion for learning,” said Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks in a statement. “This series is the perfect platform for Jeff to use his uniquely infectious and approachable charm to take viewers on an unexpected and surprising journey.”

Ramsay will star in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, a series that draws connections between exploration, adventure and food—with a dash of friendly competition, according to the network.

In each episode of Uncharted, the culinary expert will seek to unlock a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes

“Fans of Gordon Ramsay know all too well the passion he brings to his work,” said Monroe in a statement. “Armed with his relentless pursuit of finding the unexpected, Gordon is not only a bold chef and exceptional television talent, but he is also a fearless adventurer who pushes himself to the limit to fully immerse himself in new worlds and cultures. We’re thrilled to inspire the legions of Gordon Ramsay fans with a series unlike anything they’ve ever seen from him before.”