TCA 2018: Nat Geo Renews ‘The Story of God With Morgan Freeman’ for Third Season

Pasadena, Calif. -- National Geographic has greenlit a third season of its series The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, the network announced Saturday.



The third season of the series, which will debut on the channel in 2019, will again follow Academy Award-winning actor Freeman on an international journey as he discovers the power of religion and how it touches all of our lives, said network officials.



National Geographic also signed an exclusive first-look partnership deal with Revelations Entertainment with the vision of expanding the hit series franchise by developing even more nonfiction content.



“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Morgan, Lori, James and the entire Revelations Entertainment team on another season of The Story of God,” said Tim Pastore, NGC president of original programming and production in a statement. “Our viewers around the world have had an incredible response to the series thus far, and we’re excited to see where else this team might take us.”



